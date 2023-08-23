More than 170 Yukon societies in limbo at risk of being dissolved

Yukon government has sent warning letters to societies that are in default or have not transitioned

The territorial flower is pictured on June 27. More than 170 societies are at risk of being plucked from the Yukon government’s societies registry. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is plucking inactive non-profits from its societies registry, according to a Facebook post.

Per the post, the Yukon government has sent letters to societies that have an annual report overdue by 12 months or have not filed their transition forms warning them that they may be dissolved within 60 days.

A list of societies that are in default or have not transitioned has been published on the government’s website.

As of July 31, more than 170 societies are listed as being in default or having not transitioned.

