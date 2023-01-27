More than 150 people interviewed in Jack Hulland Elementary investigation: Yukon RCMP

Police say they remain committed to investigating use of force at school. Pledge April update.

Police offered a January 2023 update to their more than year-long investigation into allegations of use of force by staff at Jack Hulland Elementary. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

The Yukon RCMP is offering another update on their probe into the alleged use of excessive force and locking isolation rooms in efforts to control students.

Jack Hulland Elementary has been the subject of investigation for more than a year.

The investigation, led by the Whitehorse RCMP detachment’s General Investigation Section (GIS), has been underway since the fall of 2021 which is when police say they first became aware of the allegations against school staff.

Since the investigation has been open, the RCMP say they have been continually contacted with information about the situation at the school. Officers have spoken with more than 150 witnesses and reviewed “many hundreds of documents” from Jack Hulland Elementary and the department of Education.

“The Whitehorse RCMP remain committed to completing a thorough and impartial investigation. The investigation is progressing well, and the RCMP plans to provide another update on the status of the investigation by the end of April 2023,” the police’s investigation update released to the public on Jan. 25 reads.

“Police continue to be limited about the scale and scope of information that can be released to the public, as this is an active investigation. Further details may be made available when appropriate.”

Those who have information about the allegations who have not previously spoken to police are being asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP GIS at 867-667-5551.

In civil court, a class-action lawsuit dealing with the alleged use of holds, restraints and isolation rooms at the school was filed in late 2022. It covers the period from the start of the 2002 school year to the end of the school year in 2022. No allegations regarding the conduct of staff at the school have been proven in court.

