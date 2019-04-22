More than 12,000 customers hit by power outage

A City of Whitehorse employee works to get the lights working properly at the Two Mile Hill and Alaska Highway intersection after a power outage in Whitehorse on April 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Residents and businesses in Whitehorse and the Southern Lakes spent much of their April 22 morning in the dark after an outage knocked out power to the areas at 8:55 a.m. when many were starting their day.

A total of 12,124 customers were impacted, ATCO Electric Yukon spokesperson Jay Massie said.

Power was fully restored by 11:38 a.m. with Porter Creek being the last area to come online.

Riverdale was the first neighbourhood to have its power restored at 10:09 a.m.

Areas south of Whitehorse and the Southern Lakes had their lights back on between 10:44 a.m. and 10:48 a.m.

ATCO made use of social media to communicate with customers.

“We are experiencing a power outage in and around Whitehorse. ATCO crews are working safely and quickly to restore power,” it tweeted shortly after 9 a.m.

That was followed at 9:28 a.m. with a tweet stating it wasn’t clear when power would be restored and a third tweet stating it was expected power would be fully restored by 12:30 p.m.

Yukon Energy also offered updates via social media, noting it was working with ATCO Electric Yukon to restore power.

As for a cause, Massie said: “The cause was due to a loss of supply and more details will be available tomorrow.”

