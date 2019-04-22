A City of Whitehorse employee works to get the lights working properly at the Two Mile Hill and Alaska Highway intersection after a power outage in Whitehorse on April 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

More than 12,000 customers hit by power outage

A widespread outage began just before 9 a.m.

Residents and businesses in Whitehorse and the Southern Lakes spent much of their April 22 morning in the dark after an outage knocked out power to the areas at 8:55 a.m. when many were starting their day.

A total of 12,124 customers were impacted, ATCO Electric Yukon spokesperson Jay Massie said.

Power was fully restored by 11:38 a.m. with Porter Creek being the last area to come online.

Riverdale was the first neighbourhood to have its power restored at 10:09 a.m.

Areas south of Whitehorse and the Southern Lakes had their lights back on between 10:44 a.m. and 10:48 a.m.

ATCO made use of social media to communicate with customers.

“We are experiencing a power outage in and around Whitehorse. ATCO crews are working safely and quickly to restore power,” it tweeted shortly after 9 a.m.

That was followed at 9:28 a.m. with a tweet stating it wasn’t clear when power would be restored and a third tweet stating it was expected power would be fully restored by 12:30 p.m.

Yukon Energy also offered updates via social media, noting it was working with ATCO Electric Yukon to restore power.

As for a cause, Massie said: “The cause was due to a loss of supply and more details will be available tomorrow.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse woman sues RCMP officer, attorney general of Canada over January crash

Just Posted

Whitehorse woman sues RCMP officer, attorney general of Canada over January crash

Carolynne McCrea alleges she was injured in a crash involving an RCMP vehicle

Yukon government was wrong in evicting youth from a group home, commissioner finds

The health department has roughly two months to respond to recommendations

Stephanie Dixon ready to dive into new role as chef de mission for 2019 Parapan American Games and 2020 Paralympic Games

“You do it because you believe in yourself and you have people around you that believe in you”

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Whitehorse becomes first community north of 60 to have private pot shop

Triple J’s Canna Space opens its doors to first customers

Snowmobiles and snow bikes descend on Mount Sima for Yukon Yamaha Uphill Challenge

“I think everyone had their eyes opened on what could be done there”

Yukon Orienteering Association starts Coast Mountain Sports Sprint Series off in the right direction

The race on April 11 was the first of five sprint races planned for the spring

Yukon gymnasts stick the landing at inaugural B.C. Junior Olympic Compulsory Championships

Seven Polarettes earned five podium finishes at the two-day event in Langley, B.C.

École Émilie-Tremblay hosts first Yukon elementary school wrestling meet of 2019

“You can grab kids and you can trip and you can do that rough play, but there are rules”

Driving with Jens: Survey says….

If you’re like me, you probably feel inundated with surveys. It seems… Continue reading

Yukonomist: The centre of the business universe moves 4,000 k.m. northwest

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business named Whitehorse Canada’s top place to start and grow a business

Whitehorse starts getting ready for Japanese students

This summer 13 Japanese students are slated to come north

Improvements planned for Whitehorse General Hospital

They include planning, design work for a new secure medical unit and Meditech upgrades

Most Read