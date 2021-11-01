More COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 27 and 29

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott announced more COVID-19 cases, mostly based in Whitehorse on Oct. 29. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

A total of 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health heading into the Halloween weekend.

On Oct. 29, Dr. Catherine Elliott reported 20 cases between noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and noon on Friday, Oct. 29. This brought the number of active cases in the territory to 70.

Of the new cases, 19 are Yukon residents with 14 living in Whitehorse. One person is living out of territory but was diagnosed in the Yukon. Four people live in rural communities and one person’s residence was unknown and being investigated.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Whistle Bend Place care facility was declared over as of Oct. 28; the family members of residents were advised they could resume visiting on Oct. 30.

Students and staff in the Grade 1 class at Holy Family Elementary were contacted directly through letters to let them know about an exposure notice.

An exposure notice was issued on Oct. 31 for Mobile Maintenance Services and Ajax Steel, located at 143 Industrial Road in Whitehorse. The notice is for:

• Monday, Oct. 18

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 25

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 26

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 27

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 28

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those who were at the site during the affected days and times are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following their most recent visit.

The cases reported late last week bring the Yukon’s total since March 2020 to 921 cases. Of those, 856 people have recovered and 10 people have died.

With a steady climb of COVID-19 cases through September and October, Elliott reiterated calls to limit indoor gatherings to 20 vaccinated people or six unvaccinated people. Mask wearing in indoor public spaces and testing and isolation for those with symptoms are also being recommended.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

