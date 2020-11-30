More COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announces the Yukon’s first COVID-19 related death during a press conference in Whitehorse on October 30, 2020.

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Whitehorse.

Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley confirmed the most recent case on Nov. 29, at the same time issuing a public exposure notice for Baked Café & Bakery for Nov. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms and were at this location, self-isolate immediately and call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 to arrange for testing, or drop in at the drive-thru testing centre located at Centennial Motors on the Alaska Highway across from the airport in Whitehorse,” said the online statement.

“If you are outside of Whitehorse, but were at the location on the indicated date and time, contact your rural community health centre.”

The most recent case brings the Yukon’s current number of COVID-19 cases up to 16 with the territory having had a total of 46 cases since the spring.

Meanwhile, the wellness centre at the Canada Games Centre reopened on Nov. 30 with fitness classes set to restart Dec. 1 after the wellness centre shut and fitness classes were cancelled Nov. 27 following the announcement of three new cases and a public exposure notice which included the wellness centre for Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. until noon.

Along with the wellness centre, other places listed in the exposure notice include: Better Bodies for Nov. 1 to Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sakura Sushi for Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to closing; and Whitehorse Transit on Nov. 18 and 19.

The transit routes impacted on Nov. 18 were both Route #2 from Copper Ridge to Second Avenue between 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from Second Avenue to Copper Ridge between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The transit routes impacted on Nov. 19 were Route #2 from Copper Ridge to Second Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from Second Avenue to Copper Ridge from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., as well as Route #5 from Second Avenue to Range Road between 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

“If you are not notified and do not have symptoms, you may continue usual daily activities, while always following the Safe 6, plus one (wear a mask),” reads the government update.

As of Dec. 1, masks are required in all indoor public places in the territory.

Anyone who is experiencing any of the following symptoms is asked to self-isolate and arrange for testing immediately: fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus