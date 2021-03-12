More candidates finalized ahead of possible spring election

As spring election rumours continue to grow, all three parties are closing in on having nominees in each of the Yukon’s 19 ridings.

The Liberals have announced Staci McIntosh, the owner of the Head to Toe salon, will seek nomination as the Liberal candidate for Porter Creek North. West of Whitehorse, the party announced that Champagne and Aishihik citizen and elementary school support worker Luke Campbell is seeking the nomination in Kluane.

The same day that Liberal MLA Don Hutton left caucus to sit as an independent, the party announced they had a new nominee for the riding of Mayo-Tatchun. Selkirk First Nation Wolf Councillor Jeremy Harper plans to run for the nomination for Hutton’s riding.

If selected as candidate, Harper will likely be running against NDP nominee Patty Wallingham, who Hutton endorsed following his resignation.

The NDP have also announced new candidates and nominees.

Emily Tredger has been elected as the party candidate in Whitehorse Centre, the riding currently held by retiring MLA Liz Hanson. Tredger succeeded in a three-way race between Kaori Torigai and Amy Labonte.

Michelle Friesen, a Yukon First Nation citizen and public servant, will run for the party in Mountainview. Friesen ran against fellow activist Ashley Cummings for the nomination.

Teacher Jason Cook has been chosen as the candidate in Riverdale South.

Tlingit educator, trapper and former bush pilot George Bahm will run for the party in Pelly-Nisutlin. School board trustee and Guild Hall board member Vanessa Thorson has been nominated to be the party’s candidate in Riverdale North.

The Yukon Party has announced Peter Grundmanis, a teacher and coach who grew up in Elsa, as their candidate in Mayo-Tatchun. Grundmanis ran against Carmacks deputy mayor Lorraine Graham.

All three parties began riding nominations in January. The News has covered previously decided candidates and nominees in bi-weekly articles published Jan. 7, Jan. 31, Feb. 10 and Feb. 25.

