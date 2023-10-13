Money approved for water treatment design in Whitehorse

The City of Whitehorse is moving forward with design of water treatment system upgrades amid new information that suggests surface water is entering at least some of the city’s wells.

Council unanimously approved the design expenditures at its Oct. 10 meeting after hearing a report on the surface water infiltration earlier and early planning for a solution earlier this month. City staff laid out the rough features of solutions ranging in cost from $40 million to $55 million. Council heard that the more expensive option would allow the city to draw and treat water from Schwatka Lake year-round if necessary.

The expenditure approved for now is $2 million for design and the city staff report notes that there is money from the Canada Community-Building Fund that could be used to cover the cost.

Impacts already noted from the surface water’s effect on the wells are: higher PH levels, more iron and manganese in the water and more microparticulates. Dead and non-viable giardia husks were also identified on three locations. Giardia is a microscopic parasite that can cause people unpleasant intestinal symptoms if they ingest it.

Along with ensuring the city’s drinking water remains safe and high quality, the upgrades will help keep up with demand for water as the Whitehorse area is developed further.

