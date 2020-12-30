Premier Sandy Silver, Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost and Community Services Minister John Streicker are seen welcoming the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine in Whitehorse on Dec. 28. (Submitted)

Premier Sandy Silver, Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost and Community Services Minister John Streicker are seen welcoming the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine in Whitehorse on Dec. 28. (Submitted)

Moderna vaccine arrives in the Yukon

First doses to be administered in early January

The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 has arrived in the territory with vaccinations to begin next week.

In a Dec. 28 statement, Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost noted a total of 7,200 doses of the vaccine had arrived in Whitehorse.

“This is a turning point in Yukon’s fight against COVID-19 and is a positive way to end 2020,” she said.

“I can assure Yukoners that we are ready to start rolling out the vaccine very soon. A team of dedicated health professionals is undergoing training on how to safely store, handle and deliver the vaccine. This training will ensure that they can safely administer the vaccine to eligible Yukoners.”

Vaccines will begin being administered Jan. 4 and will be guided by the territory’s vaccine strategy with highest priority groups receiving the vaccine first. That will mean beginning with long-term care residents and staff.

“As in other jurisdictions across the country, these individuals are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. We have our dedicated public health experts and continuing care staff to thank for keeping these Yukoners safe over the course of the pandemic,” Frost said.

Other priority groups will include others in group living situations such as group homes and shelters; those over the age of 80; and Yukoners living in rural and remote communities including First Nations.

Further shipments of the Moderna vaccine are anticipated to arrive in the territory in mid-January with the Yukon expected to receive enough doses to vaccinate 75 per cent of the adult population in the early part of 2021. Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are also receiving the Moderna vaccine and will cover most adults who want to be vaccinated.

It’s expected the three territories will be the first Canadian jurisdictions to fully vaccinate their adult populations.

At a press conference earlier this month Yukon government officials said the territory is expected to receive 50,400 Modern vaccine doses. Those receiving the vaccine will get two doses 28 to 35 days apart. In its trials, the Moderna vaccine had a 94.5 per cent success rate.

When it was announced the territory would receive enough vaccine for up to 75 per cent of the adult population, Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said it was an opportunity for the territory to show how taking a population approach to COVID-19 immunization can work.

“Not only do we have a fantastic opportunity, we also have an obligation to do this right,” he said at the time. “This obligation includes us giving you all the information that you need in order to help you feel comfortable with receiving the vaccine. It is then up to you to step forward for the vaccine when it is offered. Our collective goal should be not to waste a single precious dose that can easily go to somewhere else in need.”

As the territory gets set to roll out the vaccine, mobile clinics will be deployed to long-term care homes, homebound individuals within the highest priority groups and to remote communities. Health centres in communities will also have some vaccines for those unable to attend clinics.

In Whitehorse for the broader population the vaccine will be provided through a similar method as the 2020 flu vaccine, with a mass clinic at the Yukon Convention Centre. It will first open to priority groups and then to the general adult population.

It’s expected that up to 1,000 people could be vaccinated per day.

As the territory moves closer to administering the first vaccines, Yukoners are being reminded to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 by distancing; hand-washing; staying home when sick; limiting gatherings; self-isolating when returning to the territory after travel, if you’ve been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or if awaiting COVID-19 test results; and wearing a mask in indoor spaces.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community Development Fund recipients announced

Just Posted

Premier Sandy Silver, Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost and Community Services Minister John Streicker are seen welcoming the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine in Whitehorse on Dec. 28. (Submitted)
Moderna vaccine arrives in the Yukon

First doses to be administered in early January

The Yukon legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. This year, the longest Yukon legislature sitting in 25 years concluded on Dec. 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Marathon fall legislature sitting ends

The extended sitting was dominated by COVID-19 and partisan sniping

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Dec. 30, 2020

Lines of caribou stream out of the mountains near the Yukon and Northwest Territory border. The caribou took four days to pass the border in a seemingly endless procession. The herd is one of the few barren ground caribou herds with a healthy population. In 2017, the latest population estimate for the Porcupine caribou herd was 218,000. (Peter Mather/Yukon News)
In pictures: The Porcupine caribou

The Porcupine caribou herd might be the most famous in the North

NDP leader Kate White in Whitehorse on Oct. 8. The NDP have raised concerns that essential workers wanting to access the COVID-19 wage top-up program shouldn’t have to rely on employers to apply. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
NDP wants employees to be able to apply directly for wage top-up

The current program only allows employers – not individual employees – to apply

Yukon coroner confirms double fatality near Marsh Lake

Cause of death suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning

The Dawson City Music Festival in 2010. The Dawson City Music Festival Association received $73,195 to build a community recording studio from the Yukon government’s Community Development Fund. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)
Community Development Fund recipients announced

Fifteen community projects have received $487,846 from the Yukon government’s Community Development… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Placer mining and tourism

Letters to the editor published Dec. 23, 2020

The Canada Games Centre will be operating on reduced hours from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, with full closures Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City outlines holiday hours

The holidays are here and that means a number of changes to… Continue reading

A boat crosses Kathleen Lake in Kluane National Park and Reserve near Haines Junction on Sept. 6. Yukoners are being advised to avoid the Kathleen Lake area as conservation officers are tracking a grizzly bear in the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukoners warned of bear near Kathleen Lake

Yukoners are being advised to avoid the Kathleen Lake area as conservation… Continue reading

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon ‘well-prepared’ for vaccine arrival, says premier

Moderna vaccine approved by Health Canada

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation now has a fish and wildlife work plan for their traditional territory to be implemented over the next five years. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
New fish and wildlife plan released for Carcross/Tagish First Nation traditional territory

The plan outlines initiatives for the next five years, including research on animal populations

Dahria Beatty speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of a sign in her honour on the Olympic trail at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club in September 2018. Beatty is one of the 27 athletes that will ski for Canada in Europe this January. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Beatty named to team for cross-country skiing World Cup

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty is one of the 27 athletes that will ski… Continue reading

Most Read