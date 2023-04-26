Yukon NDP MLA for Vuntut Gwitchin Annie Blake speaks in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Nov. 23, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

MLA away due to family emergency: Yukon NDP

Yukon NDP leader has issued a statement on MLA for Vuntut Gwitchin Annie Blake’s absence

Yukon NDP MLA for Vuntut Gwitchin Annie Blake will be away from the Yukon legislature until further notice due to a family emergency.

On April 24, Yukon NDP Leader Kate White issued a statement noting the sadness of Blake’s absence.

In the statement, White asked for kindness and privacy for Blake and her family during this difficult time.

The Yukon NDP office remains open by phone or email for support and casework for Blake’s constituents.

Blake has roles in the Yukon Legislative Assembly as deputy speaker and chair of committee of the whole.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

