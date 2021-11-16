Missing man last seen departing Whitehorse hotel on snowmobile

Lance Scollen, 39, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 14

Whitehorse RCMP say 39-year-old Lance Scollen was last seen leaving the Airport Chalet on a snowmobile on Nov. 14. (Courtesy/RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP say 39-year-old Lance Scollen was last seen leaving the Airport Chalet on a snowmobile on Nov. 14. (Courtesy/RCMP)

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking help from the public in locating a man who departed a Whitehorse hotel on a snowmobile and hasn’t been seen since.

Lance Scollen was reported missing on Nov. 15 and has not been seen since Nov. 14 at 4:28 p.m. According to the Whitehorse RCMP, Scollen is new to the Whitehorse area. He was last seen leaving the Airport Chalet, across the Alaska Highway from the Whitehorse airport. He headed north on the Alaska Highway on an orange Arctic Cat snowmobile.

Scollen, 39, is described as a caucasian male standing just over six feet tall and weighing about 141 lbs. He has light brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing an orange snowmobile suit, ski goggles and a backpack.

Police believe the machine he was riding is a 2016 Arctic Cat M8000 Sno Pro. Anyone with information on Scollen’s wherabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

missing person