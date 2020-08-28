Minister of Northern Affairs Daniel Vandal rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 9. Vandal took a “virtual tour” of the Yukon Aug. 25, paying a digital visit to three First Nations-led green energy initiatives as well as local businesses impacted by COVID-19. (Justin Tang/CP)

Minister of Northern Affairs takes virtual tour of First Nations’ green energy projects

Daniel Vandal said he was impressed by the resiliency of Yukon business owners and First Nations

Canada’s Minister of Northern Affairs took a “virtual tour” of the Yukon Aug. 25, paying a digital visit to three First Nations-led green energy initiatives as well as local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

In an interview following the tour, Daniel Vandal said he was “very impressed by the resiliency and creativity of both the business owners and the First Nations” in the territory.

“Of course everyone is COVID-fatigued, I could tell, including myself … They’re looking to get to the other side,” he said.

Vandal spoke to two Yukon First Nations and one First Nation just across the border in British Columbia about microgrids project that had been funded via the Northern Responsible Energy Approach for Community Heat and Electricity (REACHE) program in 2018-19.

Carcross/Tagish First Nation, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Taku River Tlingit First Nation have each collaborated with MGrid Energy Inc. to install solar panel and battery systems at a culture camp, fish camp and farm building, respectively, to reduce diesel consumption and energy costs.

The Northern REACHE program gave $196,253 to get the initiative off the ground.

Asked why he was touring a project funded two years ago instead of more recent or other ones — the program has funded 12 Yukon-based projects in total since 2018-19 — Vandal said he wanted to highlight “positive projects that are good for the environment” and that are helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“It just demonstrates an important collaboration between the federal government and First Nations in Yukon, where you have local leadership who have organized themselves and accessed some supports and some funding to develop these microgrid projects,” he said.

No one from any of the three First Nations were available for comment for this story.

However, in a press release from the federal government, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Chief Roberta Joseph said the First Nation was “pleased to have Canada’s support in our response to climate change.”

“The solar panels at our working and teaching farm will improve production and reduce our dependency on food being delivered on diesel-fueled trucks from the south,” Joseph said. “This approach decreases our impact on the environment and increases food security for our community. Battling climate change is everyone’s responsibility, and we are pleased to be doing our part.”

Carcross/Tagish First Nation Haa Shaa du Henn Lynda Dickson had a similar statement, saying that the First Nation “has always sought to live in harmony with the land” and was “pleased to have access to off-grid renewable energy, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and doing our part to lessen the harm caused by global warming.”

“A principle from the Taku River Tlingit Constitution: It is the land from which we came that connects all life,” spokesperson John D. Ward said in the same press release. “Our land is our lifeblood. Our land looks after us, and we look after our land. Anything that happens to Tlingit land affects us and our culture.”

The federal Climate Change and Clean Energy program has provided $3.4 million to the three First Nations since 2016 to monitor and address climate change, according to the press release.

Before speaking to the First Nations, Vandal also virtually met with three Yukon businesses, one of which he described as an “exploring company” dependent on travel and tourism.

All were “surviving, but hurting,” he said, and had told him they’d used federal support programs to some degree to stay afloat.

“We’re determined to work in partnership with all the businesses and First Nations throughout this pandemic,” Vandal said. “We will get on the other side of this.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Alternative energy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon Party calls for details on how $4 million back-to-school funding from feds will be used

Just Posted

Rally in downtown Whitehorse opposes development in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Environment minister Pauline Frost, Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis and MP Larry Bagnell were in attendance

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Aug. 28.

Yukon Party calls for details on how $4 million back-to-school funding from feds will be used

Additional busses, protective equipment and classroom changes are all options for flexible funding

More businesses in Whitehorse starting to require masks

Some stores are mandating the use, or at least strongly encouraging, of masks for customers

Housing project announced for Lower Post

Project represents an opportunity for families to return to community, chief says

Minister of Northern Affairs takes virtual tour of First Nations’ green energy projects

Daniel Vandal said he was impressed by the resiliency of Yukon business owners and First Nations

Yukon Party prepares for fall sitting at annual general meeting

Leader Currie Dixon talks COVID-19 priorities, Erin O’Toole leadership campaign

Yukon RCMP make appeal for info in 2019 Ross River murder

Mary Ann Ollie was murdered in Ross River on Aug. 1, 2019, the day after her 59th birthday

Whitehorse, Lancieux celebrate two decades of being sister cities

The cities were both once home to poet Robert Service

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

Five First Nations will be undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth a total of $1.42 million.

Injured hiker rescued from hill off Dempster Highway

The rescue required the cooperation of several agencies and the use of a private helicopter

Royalty of the Canyon mountain bike race winners crowned despite COVID changes

The self-timed event format didn’t dampen competition over the weekend event

Today’s mailbox: Time to do away with free-entry staking

Letter to the editor published Aug. 26

Most Read