Minimum wage set to increase on Aug. 1

The Yukon’s minimum wage will officially increase to $15.20 an hour as of Aug. 1.

The new wage is an increase of $1.35 up from the previous standard of $13.85, and was part of an agreement signed by the Yukon NDP and the Yukon Liberal government following the results of the territorial election in April.

The two parties signed a Confidence and Supply Agreement, which included multiple commitments from the Liberals in order to secure support from the NDP and stabilize the government.

Among those promises were a supervised consumption site, freeze on rental increases and an agreement to raise the minimum wage with future annual increases tied to inflation, as calculated using the Consumer Price Index. The agreement expires Jan. 31, 2023.

In Canada, the minimum wage is lowest in Saskatchewan at $11.45 an hour and highest in Nunavut at $16 an hour. British Columbia and Alberta have minimum wages at or above $15 for general workers.

The most recent increase to minimum wage in the territory was last year when it was increased by a dollar, along with the standard raise of two per cent.

Minimum Wage