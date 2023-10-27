Mental health non-profit hopes to reach Yukon veterans and their families

The Strongest Families Institute offers telephone mental health coaching in the Yukon with a fresh focus on veterans and their families. (Black Press files)

A not-for-profit mental health coaching organization hopes to get the word out about new supports it offers to veterans and their families, as well as its services that all Yukoners can access.

Representatives of the Strongest Families Institute (SFI) were in Whitehorse this week in an effort to raise awareness for their services.

The visit is part of SFI’s goal of reaching 700 veteran families not already accessing their services by next March. This particular program is available to those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces or the RCMP and their families. It is made possible through a $1.05 million grant from Veterans Affairs Canada, making the service free of charge.

“So that’s an expansion of our military division, and our military division is led by a military spouse,” said Dr. Patricia Pottie, SFI’s president and CEO, who visited Whitehorse the week of Oct. 23.

Pottie said SFI’s coaches who will work with the veterans, offering mental health support over the phone, receive military competency training to ensure the programs have been adapted to suit the needs of veterans and their families. She added that can mean offering coaching for veterans and their families dealing with the transition from active service to civilian life.

“The most important part of the service is the coaching support because the coaches will customize the care to the specific needs of the client that we’re serving. And it will equip people with skills to help them overcome the challenges in their current situation.”

Although outreach to veterans is a current focus for SFI, Pottie said promoting what is already available for Yukoners is also on the agenda. She said SFI’s service is offered freely in the Yukon thanks to funding provided by the Yukon government, Bell Let’s Talk and Northwestel. Pottie hopes the in-person visit to the territory will encourage Yukoners to sign up for the coaching.

To raise awareness of the service’s availability, Pottie and other SFI representatives have met with Yukon social services representatives, including the Child Development Centre and the Yukon government’s mental health and substance use team and the department of Education.

Pottie described SFI’s programming as very family-centred, with support tailored to both children and adults. She said it is set up to assist those experiencing anxiety and depression, families of neurodiverse children and more. She said 90 per cent of those who use the program see successful outcomes such as the reduction of symptoms or better functioning within the family or within the school system and other settings.

SFI’s programs are open to professional referral or referral from school counsellors, but Pottie said people can also self-refer and get signed up through the organization’s website.

SFI can be found online at www.strongestfamilies.com and contacted by email at info@strongestfamilies.com or by phone at 1-866-470-7111.

