Men who planned to spend winter in Yukon wilderness now considered missing

The boat that the missing men, Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten might be using. (RCMP Image)

Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28, haven’t been seen or heard from since October.

Two men who left the Faro area last October with the intention of spending the winter in a wall tent in the Yukon wilderness have now been reported missing, prompting an RCMP investigation.

According to a June 22 RCMP notice, Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28 years old, were reported missing on June 14.

Investigators believe the men left Faro by boat on the Pelly River in October with plans for a long-term stay in the backcountry. They took a wall tent and other gear and supplies with them in the boat but their exact destination is unknown.

As they received no contact from either of the missing men, their families reported them missing, prompting a search that now involves the Faro, Ross River and Watson Lake RCMP detachments as well as Yukon Search and Rescue and conservation officers.

Evan Russell, one of the two men reported missing from the Faro area on June 14. (RCMP Image)

Russell is described as Caucasian with brown hair and eyes. He stands 6’ tall and weighs 150 pounds. In October of 2021 he had a full beard.

Mitchell Fichten, one of the two men reported missing from the Faro area on June 14. (RCMP Image)

Fichten, also Caucasian, has brown hair and green eyes. He was clean shaven when he left for the trip in October. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 182 pounds.

Anyone able to assist in locating the men or confirming their safety and wellbeing is asked to contact police.

