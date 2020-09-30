Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in downtown Whitehorse during which police saw what they believed to be crack cocaine in the vehicle. (Black Press Media)

Men charged after police see suspected crack cocaine during traffic stop

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in downtown Whitehorse during which police saw what they believed to be crack cocaine in the vehicle.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, officers stopped the vehicle on Second Avenue in downtown Whitehorse on Sept. 23.

After seeing the suspected crack, police searched the vehicle and also found an amount of suspected fentanyl, “various unknown pills,” drug paraphernalia and cash.

Officers arrested two men as a result.

Wayne Jackson, 54, is facing a charge each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. He’s also facing two charges of failing to comply with a probation order.

Michael Bland, 40, is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

Both men appeared in court on Sept. 24 and were remanded into custody. Jackson was scheduled to appear again on Sept. 29, while Bland appeared Sept. 25 was released on bail, with his next appearance scheduled for Oct. 2.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMPYukon courts

Council contemplates wage freeze for 2021

Men charged after police see suspected crack cocaine during traffic stop

