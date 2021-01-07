Men arrested after call to residence

According to a RCMP press release, police attended a residence in Takhini Trailer Court on Jan. 1 where they arrested David Moss, 41, and Tyler Thorlakson, 20. (Black Press file)

Two men were arrested on Jan. 1 at the Takhini Trailer Court, according to RCMP.

Officers attended a residence in the neighbourhood to arrest David Moss, 41, for outstanding warrants and two new charges relating to domestic violence. Moss was “unwilling to present himself” for arrest, according to a news release issued Jan. 5.

The Yukon RCMP Critical Incident Program and Emergency Response Team were deployed for “underlying safety reasons.”

Moss exited the residence shortly after and was arrested. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

He is facing counts of assault; assault with a weapon; unlawfully in a dwelling house; failing to comply with conditions; and disobeying a court order.

The owner of the residence, 20-year-old Tyler Thorlakson, was also arrested. He has been charged with obstruction and aiding and abetting.

Thorlakson was released on an undertaking, and is scheduled to appear next on Jan. 20.

