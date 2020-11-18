Riverdale residents can learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s plan to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail at a meeting on Nov. 26. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Riverdale residents can learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s plan to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail at a meeting on Nov. 26. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Meeting will focus on FireSmart plans

Riverdale residents will learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s FireSmarting plans for the neighbourhood at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 26.

Deputy fire chief Chris Green is set to host the virtual Riverdale community meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Residents can attend by going to www.gotomeet.me/CityofWhitehorse or by calling 1-647-497-9391 followed by the access code 713-456-237.

Green said the meeting is being held to ensure the Riverdale Community Association and residents of the area are aware of the plans to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of the Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail.

The work is a continued effort from FireSmart work done by the community association in 2019 and it’s anticipated the 2020 effort will begin soon after the community meeting is hosted, Green said.

During the meeting, location details for the work will be reviewed and that will be followed by a question and answer period.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Green at Chris.Green@whitehorse.ca

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.co

Wildfires

