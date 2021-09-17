Yukon’s federal election candidates are seen from left to right: Brendan Hanley for the Liberals; Barbara Dunlop for the Conservatives; Lisa Vollans-Leduc for the NDP; and Jonas Smith as an independent.

Yukon’s federal election candidates are seen from left to right: Brendan Hanley for the Liberals; Barbara Dunlop for the Conservatives; Lisa Vollans-Leduc for the NDP; and Jonas Smith as an independent.

Meet the 2021 federal election candidates in the Yukon

Read profiles of all five candidates before voting on Sept. 20

The 2021 federal election is winding down, and Yukoners are getting ready to cast a ballot on Sept. 20. This year they have five choices: Conservative, Green, Liberal, NDP and independent candidate Jonas Smith. If you haven’t made your decision yet, read our profiles of each of the candidates, with biography information and highlights from federal party platforms.

Candidate profiles:

Election 2021

Previous story
Zoning, subdivision approvals for next phases of Whistle Bend in place
Next story
Meet the candidates: the Liberal’s Brendan Hanley

Just Posted

Voters will head to the polls Sept. 20. (Yukon News file)
Yukoners hear from all five candidates during election forum

sept 17 2021
WYATT’S WORLD

Two public exposure notices issued Sept. 16. (Black Press file photo)
Public exposure notices issued for Air North flight, Canadian Tire

Whitehorse city council has approved zoning for Phase 8 of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood as seen in this map. (City of Whitehorse/Submitted)
Zoning, subdivision approvals for next phases of Whistle Bend in place