Meet the 2021 federal election candidates in the Yukon

Yukon’s federal election candidates are seen from left to right: Brendan Hanley for the Liberals; Barbara Dunlop for the Conservatives; Lisa Vollans-Leduc for the NDP; and Jonas Smith as an independent.

The 2021 federal election is winding down, and Yukoners are getting ready to cast a ballot on Sept. 20. This year they have five choices: Conservative, Green, Liberal, NDP and independent candidate Jonas Smith. If you haven’t made your decision yet, read our profiles of each of the candidates, with biography information and highlights from federal party platforms.

Candidate profiles:

Election 2021