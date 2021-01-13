Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Liberal MLA Don Hutton won’t be running for re-election.

A former wildland firefighter, public servant and former mayor, Hutton was elected in the Mayo-Tatchun in 2016 after beating out the incumbent NDP MLA Jim Tredger.

“I have come to this decision after much thought and reflection. While I am honoured to have been given this opportunity by the people of Mayo-Tatchun it is time for me to dedicate more time to my family. Thank you to everyone who supported me during my time in office, I will continue to work on your behalf until my time in office comes to an end,” said Hutton in a statement.

Hutton does not have a ministerial role in the legislature but is the current deputy Speaker and chair of Committee of the Whole.

The decision was announced by the Yukon Liberal Caucus on Jan. 11.

A territorial election must be called by the Liberals on or before Nov. 18, 2021. So far, none of the three parties have released a list of official candidates in Mayo-Tatchun or other ridings.

Hutton’s riding, which includes the communities of Carmacks, Keno, Mayo, Pelly Crossing and Stewart Crossing, has historically swung between voting NDP and Liberal. In 2016 Cory Bellmore ran in the area for the Yukon Party.

Yukon legislative assembly