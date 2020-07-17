The Mayo River as viewed from the Mayo power plant. The Yukon government announced upgrades to the Mayo airport that will allow for night flights in a press release on July 14. (Submitted/Yukon Energy)

Mayo airport to receive lighting upgrade

The Yukon government announced upgrades to the Mayo airport that will allow for night flights in a press release on July 14.

Upgrades to the airport include installing a “modern, energy efficient airfield lighting system” including LED lights and “other electrical enhancements” to make the airport usable after dark.

Included in the electrical upgrades are runway edge lights, taxiway and apron edge lights, apron floodlighting, new windsock towers and illuminated guidance signs.

According to the release, the upgrades are expected to cost approximately $1.75 million and construction is set to begin in August with an expected completion date of Nov. 30.

The facility is the newest airport in the territory, having been certified by Transport Canada on Nov. 1, 2019 after earlier upgrades that included “runway rehabilitation and purchasing of new maintenance equipment and facilities.”

