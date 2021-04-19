Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)

Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)

May 1 could mark the start of the 2021 food truck season

Lottery for downtown sites set for April 28

Spring is here and plans for the 2021 summer food truck season are underway with the City of Whitehorse’s lottery for downtown sites to close April 26 at 3 p.m.

The city has seven sites available for the 2021 season, though three have already been claimed by previous vendors who get the first right of refusal the following season. Documents for the lottery do not identify which three sites have been claimed already.

The seven sites include two spots at the city’s parking lot at Third Avenue and Steele Street, another two at Rotary Park and three along the Waterfront Wharf with the season set to run from May 1 to Oct. 31.

As it’s noted in city procurement documents, exactly what food trucks will be in each location won’t be clear until the lottery for the sites is held on April 28 at 3 p.m. Applicants who have their names drawn first will get their first pick of the four spots available, until all spots are claimed. If there are more applicants than spots claimed, a standby list will be made.

Any spots not claimed through the lottery will be available over the counter on a first-come, first-serve basis, it’s noted.

Successful vendors will be required to get a development permit before using their site. If they don’t have the development permit by June 1, the site will be made available to another food vendor.

Vendors will also be required to pay $50 each month and remove their equipment by a certain time each night. On the three wharf sites, owned by the Yukon government, that will be 10 p.m., while the other four city sites will close at 11 p.m.

Documents for prospective food truck vendors are available through the city’s website.

In recent years, food truck offerings in Whitehorse have featured a variety of dishes including southern barbecue, noodles, coffee, grilled cheese and more.

Along with the downtown sites offered through the city’s program, there are typically a few other trucks located on private properties or at the weekly Fireweed Market in Shipyards Park each summer. The city also typically hosts the annual Street Eats festival over the course of a few days in August each year.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse city council

