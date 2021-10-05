Masks recommended in Carcross due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carcross Fire Hall is the location of rapid testing throughout this week. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Carcross residents are being asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces due to community transmission of COVID-19.

“The majority of positive cases in the past two weeks have been in Carcross, including among school aged children and their families,” said the Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott on Oct. 5.

Carcross residents who are ill or who live with a person with COVID-19 are also asked to self-isolate.

“With the Delta variant circulating widely in southern jurisdictions and spreading in territory, with Yukoners travelling more frequently now than last year, and with flu season fast approaching, it is more important than ever to take steps to protect oneself, one’s family and community from the spread of COVID-19,” a government press release says.

Coronavirus