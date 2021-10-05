Carcross Fire Hall is the location of rapid testing throughout this week. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Carcross Fire Hall is the location of rapid testing throughout this week. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Masks recommended in Carcross due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carcross residents are being asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces due to community transmission of COVID-19.

“The majority of positive cases in the past two weeks have been in Carcross, including among school aged children and their families,” said the Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott on Oct. 5.

Carcross residents who are ill or who live with a person with COVID-19 are also asked to self-isolate.

“With the Delta variant circulating widely in southern jurisdictions and spreading in territory, with Yukoners travelling more frequently now than last year, and with flu season fast approaching, it is more important than ever to take steps to protect oneself, one’s family and community from the spread of COVID-19,” a government press release says.

Coronavirus

Previous story
A tenth Yukoner has died because of COVID-19, 35 cases active in the territory

Just Posted

Carcross Fire Hall is the location of rapid testing throughout this week. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Masks recommended in Carcross due to COVID-19 outbreak

Two deer are seen scrambling up the side of a sewage lagoon, with help, near Carcross on Oct. 5. (Courtesy/Patrick Brown)
VIDEO: Deer mother and fawn rescued from sewage lagoon near Carcross

Member of the rapid response team from Yukon government cleaning entranceway for people being tested in Carcross over the weekend. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Carcross school site of COVID-19 outbreak; three potential exposure locations in community

Single-use plastic bags will be banned in the territory starting Jan. 30. (Black Press file photo)
Single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned starting Jan. 30, paper bag ban to follow