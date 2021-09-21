Masks mandatory across Nunavut

Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, speaks to reporters during a news conference in Iqaluit on May 31, 2021. Nunavut is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 two days after the territory reinstated its mask mandate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 two days after the territory reinstated its mask mandate.

There is one new case in Kinngait on Baffin Island and one in Kugluktuk in the territory’s far west.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says public health measures will not change in either community.

There are now five active infections in Nunavut, three of them in Kinngait, where about 1,500 people live.

Nunavut lifted its mask mandate in July, but Patterson reinstated it on Sunday in response to rising cases in southern Canada.

In the neighbouring Northwest Territories, a second death from COVID-19 was confirmed Monday, but no information about the person was provided.

— The Canadian Press

