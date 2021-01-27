The office space at 151 Industrial Road in Marwell. At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 25 meeting, members voted to sign off on the conditional use approval so Unit 6 at 151 Industrial Rd. can be used for office space. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Marwell move set for land and building services staff

Conditional use, lease approved for office space

City of Whitehorse land and building services staff will soon move to new office space at the Calcite Centre in Marwell.

At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 25 meeting, members voted to sign off on the conditional use approval so Unit 6 at 151 Industrial Rd. can be used for office space.

Later in the meeting, members passed the final two readings of a bylaw for the city to lease the space.

The building is planned to be used as temporary office space as the city continues its building consolidation work.

The consolidation will see a new city services building constructed next to city hall, replacing the former downtown fire hall that will be demolished for the new structure.

A new downtown fire hall was opened in December, though the official grand opening is not anticipated until around May.

The opening of the new operations building in September was also part of the building consolidation efforts. Many staff who worked out of the municipal services building on Fourth Avenue moved to the operations building.

Those working in land and building services; however, remain working out of the municipal services building which is planned to be demolished with the land to be sold.

Until the new services building is open, the city plans to lease the space in the Calcite Centre for the land and building services staff. Conditional use approval was required before that could happen.

As land and building services manager Pat Ross stated in an earlier report to council: “The location is currently zoned CIM (mixed use commercial/industrial), which allows offices on the ground floor or more than 50 per cent of gross floor area as a conditional use.”

A public input session on the conditional use application was held Jan. 11, but no submissions were made.

The numbered company — 535644 Yukon Inc. —, which owns the unit was the only firm to respond to the request for proposals that the city put out for office space.

Under the lease, the city will pay $5,800 per month for the 428 square metre space for three years beginning Feb. 1.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

