Marwell, downtown Whitehorse residents asked to limit water use

Whitehorse’s Marwell lift station is a conduit for the majority of the city’s waste water and sewage. (Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse is asking residents to reduce their water use as much as possible until it is finished fixing a leak in the sanitary force main near the Yukon River.

The repairs will see the city begin discharging wastewater into the Yukon River as it takes the Marwell Lift Station offline beginning on Aug. 30.

“To minimize the amount of wastewater entering the river, residents are asked to reduce their water usage as much as possible, including flushing toilets until the repairs are complete,” the city said in a statement, also advising residents to minimize recreational use of the Yukon River around Marwell and the downtown “until further notice.”

The city went on to state it is taking all possible steps to reduce the impact on the area and will be conducting water sampling at the site and downstream to better understand impacts to the Yukon River.

The leak was first detected as part of regular maintenance on the system Aug. 24 with crews looking at the issue and informing regulators of the situation.

It’s not yet clear what has caused the leak, though city spokesperson Oshea Jephson said it could be a number of issues ranging from corrosion to debris build up among others.

Exactly how long repairs will take is also unclear, though Jephson said crews will likely have a better idea on the timeline beginning Aug. 31, after the main has been emptied.

Jephson said the city will provide more details as they become available.

