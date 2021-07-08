Southern Lakes residents issued an evacuation alert due to flooding

Lewes River Road, some of Army Beach Drive, South M’Clintock Road and Pearson Lane have been issued the alert

Flooding is seen encroaching on a cabin near Tagish on July 7. Residents of the Marsh Lake region are being told to prepare for evacuation. (Stephanie Newsome/Yukon News)

The Yukon government has issued an evacuation alert for Southern Lakes residents at:

Lewes River Road (Sawmill Road) – all residents;

Army Beach Drive – residences 66 through 132 (inclusive);

South M’Clintock Road – residences 95-130; and

Pearson Lane – residences eight and 10.

“The evacuation alert is due to high water levels and flooding in the area,” says the notice issued on July 7. “Residents and visitors in the affected areas have been placed on alert and must prepare to evacuate on short notice.”

Residents in the flagged areas are instructed to:

Locate all family members and designate a safe meeting place;

Gather essential items including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependants;

Move livestock or pets to a safe area;

Arrange transport for your household and members in anticipation of potential evacuation order;

Arrange accommodation for your family. In the event of an evacuation order, emergency accommodation may be provided; and

Monitor local news sources and the Yukon government website for updated information on the status of the flood and its impact on the area.

If the situation evolves so that flooding “directly threatens residents and visitors” then an evacuation order may be issued, officials said.

On July 7, a boil water advisory was also issued for residents who use private wells in Southern Lakes, Lake Laberge, Kusawa Lake and Takhini River areas. A boil water advisory for Carmacks was also issued on June 25.

This is due to contaminants, including oil, potentially infiltrating the rising water levels.

(John Tonin)

flooding