Mandatory masking requirements lift in the Yukon today. (Black Press file)

Many public health measures end March 18

Masks still strongly recommended

Many of the territory’s public health measures are ending today.

As of March 18, the state of emergency in the territory has been lifted along with requirements for masks and proof of vaccine in most public places.

There remain some exceptions. Schools, child care facilities, hospitals and other such settings will continue to require masks.

Masks are also required on flights, which are federally regulated.

While businesses and facilities are no longer required to check for proof of vaccination or enforce the mask mandate, they can choose to stick with the requirement.

Masking continues to be strongly recommended, particularly where people cannot physically distance.

The restrictions are among the most recent to be lifted over the last few weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the two-year mark this month. In recent weeks, indoor recreational activities have resumed along with businesses going back to full capacity.

The government also plans to lift its vaccine requirement for territorial workers April 4, with exceptions in high-risk settings where staff work with vulnerable people.

