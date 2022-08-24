Man visiting Yukon missing after vessel flipped on Nisutlin River: RCMP

Police are asking the public to report information on the whereabouts of Vaclac Jonas, who has been missing since Aug. 16 when the vessel he was in overturned on the Nisutlin River. (Supplied/Yukon RCMP)

A 73-year-old man who was last seen on the Nisutlin River last week has been reported missing.

Vaclac Jonas has been missing since Aug. 16, according to an Aug. 23 release issued by Yukon RCMP.

In the release, Jonas was last seen approximately 200 kilometres from Teslin when the vessel he was in overturned and he was separated from the group.

He speaks “minimal English” and is visiting the territory from Czech Republic, according to the release.

Police describe him as 6’1” and 200 pounds with blue eyes and white hair that is short on the sides and worn in a ponytail.

Jonas was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, the release states.

Yukon Search and Rescue, Tatshenshini Expediting, Capitol Helicopters and the federal department of Fisheries and Oceans are involved in the search, while the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ottawa has been getting updates on the ongoing investigation.

An RCMP spokesperson said by email Aug. 24 that police will not be releasing information about whether or not Jonas was part of a commercial tour.

Police are advising people who are travelling, hunting, fishing and otherwise using that part of the river to be aware of the search. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonas is being urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or by phone at 867-667-6715.

