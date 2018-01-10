A man gets loaded into a stretcher after being hit by a car on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on Jan. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Man sent to hospital after Whitehorse crosswalk collision

RCMP say no charges laid in Second Avenue incident

Whitehorse emergency services responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Second Avenue Jan. 9.

The 58-year-old man was found laying in the southbound lane of traffic. He was taken by paramedics to Whitehorse General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a news release, RCMP said the 37-year-old male driver remained on the scene to talk to police.

The vehicle sustained visible damage to the front driverside bumper and windshield. RCMP are investigating, but say no charges have yet been laid.

