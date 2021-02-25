Man resists arrest, assaults officer

David Malcolm, 40, has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

A Whitehorse man has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident on Feb. 18.

The officer was assaulted while on duty, according to a Yukon RCMP press release on Feb. 22.

“The police officer was in the midst of interviewing a witness when the suspect being investigated came back to the scene and assaulted the police officer. A struggle ensued,” the press release says.

David Malcolm, 40, disabled the officer’s portable radio and attempted to disarm him.

Witnesses came to the officer’s aid, helping him restrain the suspect and calling 9-1-1. The situation was de-escalated and Malcolm taken into custody, where he continued to threaten police and guards at the processing unit.

“The police officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital,” police say.

Malcolm was not injured. He has been charged with assaulting a police officer; attempting to disarm a police officer; uttering threats and resisting arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the original assault is invited to contact Victim Services or the Women’s Transition Home’s Crisis line.

Anyone who witnessed the assault of the police officer should call the Whitehorse RCMP detachment.

