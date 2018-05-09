Yukon man Alfred Chief Jr. has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 killing of 87-year-old Olson Wolftail in Watson Lake. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 Watson Lake killing

Alfred Chief Jr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing Olson Wolftail, 87, in 2016

NOTE TO READERS: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Yukon man Alfred Chief Jr. has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 killing of 87-year-old Olson Wolftail in Watson Lake, admitting that he beat Wolftail to death with a whisky bottle but claiming he has no memory of doing so.

Chief was initially charged with first-degree murder in Wolftail’s death but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Feb. 9 during his preliminary hearing. His sentencing date was recently scheduled for June 28.

An agreed statement of facts filed to the Yukon Territorial Court paints a grisly picture of what happened to Wolftail.

According to the statement, Chief, who was under a bail condition to follow a curfew in Whitehorse, spent the evening of Dec. 22, 2016, at Wolftail’s home in Watson Lake. Wolftail shared the home with his son and his son’s partner, Minnie Charlie, who is Chief’s mother.

Chief viewed Wolftail as his grandfather, the statement says, and that night, Chief, his mother and Wolftail were drinking together and “all were highly intoxicated.”

Shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2016, Charlie went to her brother’s house across the street and told her nephew, who answered the door, that Chief was “beating on” Wolftail.

Charlie then called 911 and requested an ambulance, telling the dispatcher that Chief “took (Wolftail) and hurt him all over the place” and that Chief was “hurting (Wolftail) in the head.”

A police officer arrived at the house about 10 minutes later and found Wolftail “lying on his back, dead, in the storage room” and Chief “lying on a pull-out couch in the living room, either asleep or unconscious” covered in blood. Some bottles, including a blood-and-tissue-spattered 40-ounce bottle of Canadian Club whisky, were laying on the living room floor.

According to the statement, Chief had a “strong smell of liquor on his breath,” “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and was “combative” when police placed him under arrest. He “didn’t seem to understand why he was being arrested,” the statement says, and “intermittently laughed, cried and growled during his interactions with police.”

After being taken to the detachment, Chief was “put in a restraint chair because he was punching walls and banging his head on the floor.”

Blood and tissue spatter pattern analysis later established that Wolftail had been struck multiple times as he was on his back in the storage room, the statement says. A pathologist who examined Wolftail’s body found an extensive list of broken bones and severe cuts and bruises.

“(Wolftail) had lost a significant volume of blood to internal and external bleeding.… He died from blunt force trauma, with no contributing natural cases,” the statement says.

DNA analysis conducted on the blood on Chief’s clothes and the whisky bottle “contained DNA consistent with Wolftail’s.”

Chief “has no memory of the facts outlined,” the statement says, but “does not contest that he unlawfully caused the injuries that resulted in Wolftail’s death.”

A manslaughter conviction carries a maximum sentence of life in jail.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Comments are closed

Previous story
NVD eyes waterfront condos with help from Whitehorse city grant
Next story
Dawson City homicide victim remembered as a ‘beautiful soul’

Just Posted

Dawson City homicide victim remembered as a ‘beautiful soul’

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. Yukon RCMP say his death was a homicide

Yukon First Nations, territorial government sign resource royalty sharing agreement

The agreement settle long-standing dispute over interpretation of Umbrella Final Agreement chapter

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Darryl Sheepway sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower sentenced Sheepway, convicted of second-degree murder, May 8

Yukon child and youth advocate lays out terms for group home review

‘I don’t think anyone will let this go. I won’t’

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Whitehorse Breaking Boards, Breaking Chains event raises money to combat slavery

‘I think it’s some good life lessons’

Squash Yukon league ends season with championship matches in Whitehorse

Yukon Tree Services, Precision North Mechanical win division one and two respectively

Yukon Graylings net big medal haul at B.C. provincial championship

‘It was a very positive experience’

Winter is coming, again, already: Whitehorse starts planning for next year’s snowfall

The price of sand is going up

NVD eyes waterfront condos with help from Whitehorse city grant

Prices for 44-unit project will range from $400k to $800k

Uptick in mining bodes well for the Yukon: Conference Board

Conference Board of Canada is forecasting GDP growth thanks to new mines coming online

More than a dozen records set by Whitehorse Glacier Bears at Yukon Championship Invitational swim meet

Thomas Gishler led the way with 11 meet and club records

Most Read