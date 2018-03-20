Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 Pelly Crossing death

A man charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 18-year-old Raine Andrew Silas in Pelly Crossing has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Tristan Joe entered his guilty plea in a Whitehorse courtroom March 8 during his preliminary hearing, thereby avoiding the need for a trial.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report to be done for Joe. Joe’s lawyer, Jenny Cunningham, also requested a Gladue report.

Joe’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.

A manslaughter conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. That’s in contrast to a second-degree murder conviction, where the minimum penalty is life in prison with no chance of parole for between 10 to 25 years. Manslaughter does not carry a minimum sentence unless a firearm was used, at which point the minimum sentence is four years in jail.

