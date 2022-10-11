Man pleads guilty for sword-wielding chase through Dawson City

49-year-old Rodney Bailey settled some of the numerous charges he faces on Oct. 7

Charges stemming from one man brandishing a sword as he chased another through Dawson City were concluded with a guilty plea in Whitehorse court on Oct. 7.

Rodney Bailey, 49, remains behind bars facing numerous charges stemming from more than one incident but agreed to plea guilty to some of them: Possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, breach of probation and assault with a weapon.

The court heard that Bailey arrived outside The Pit, a bar in Dawson City, as a passenger of a car on June 4, 2021. He had words with a man outside before producing a long black sword and chasing after the man on foot. When police arrived Bailey fled to another bar and then brandished a metal pipe at a police officer, telling the officer that they would have to shoot him, before fleeing again and then being hit with a taser and arrested.

With Judge Joseph De Fillipis presiding, Bailey’s defence lawyer Lorna Fadden and the Crown Counsel Sarah Bailey presented the guilty plea agreement and accompanying joint position on sentencing. A portion of the plea deal was reducing the charge of assaulting a police officer to the lesser offence of resisting arrest.

Their submission was for a total 18-month sentence for the charges Rodney Bailey plead guilty to. Bailey’s criminal record was filed as an exhibit accompanying the sentencing.

“That’s an impressive record, Mr. Bailey, and I don’t mean that as a compliment,” De Fillipis said.

Fadden presented information about Bailey’s childhood which included alcoholism and abuse in the home as well as his ongoing problems with addiction and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder that has lead to impulsivity when not properly controlled with medication. She added that Bailey has been participating in counselling while behind bars.

Appearing by video from the Whitehorse Correctional Centre Bailey apologized for his actions and said he wants to get the court process over with.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts