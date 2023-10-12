Man found guilty of manslaughter for 2019 killing in Ross River

A sentencing hearing could be held at the end of October or early November

The law courts in Whitehorse, where Philip Atkinson was found guilty of manslaughter on Oct. 12 for the 2019 death of Mary Ann Ollie. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News files)

The following story contains details of violent criminal offences which some readers may find distressing. Rapid access counselling is available in the Yukon at 867-456-3838. The Yukon government line to request help with alcohol and drug addiction is 867-456-3838 or toll free in Yukon 1-866-456-3838.

A Ross River man has been found guilty of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Mary Ann Ollie in that community. The judgement was issued by Judge David Gates on Oct. 12 in Whitehorse following a guilty plea by Philip Atkinson.

The guilty plea was part of a deal that saw the Crown lower the charge against Atkinson from first-degree murder to manslaughter. Atkinson was charged with first-degree murder for Ollie’s death on Sept. 16, 2020 following a 13-month investigation by the Yukon RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Ross River detachment.

Following the announcement of the plea deal, an agreed statement of facts was read by Crown prosecutor Adam Halliday.

The statement said that Ollie was 59 years old at the time of her death and Atkinson was 62 and that both were residents of Ross River. It recounted the events preceding Ollie’s death, including that she had arrived at Atkinson’s home before 3 p.m. on July 31.

The courtroom heard that two individuals in the community entered Atkinson’s home at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and found Ollie lying on the floor and not breathing. Medical personnel attended the scene, where Ollie was pronounced dead at 1:03 a.m.

Halliday shared details of the injuries sustained by Ollie around the time of her death, as found by an autopsy conducted roughly two weeks after her death.

Ollie had suffered contusions to the head that could have been caused by “falls or could have been strikes inflicted on her.” These contusions could have caused Ollie to lose consciousness.

The court also heard that Ollie’s anus and rectum had experienced “significant trauma that would have been caused by the force of an unknown object.”

The pathologist was unable to determine which injury resulted in Ollie’s death. However, he suggested the blunt-force head injuries, anorectal injuries and the acute toxic effects of alcohol likely contributed to her death.

When reading the statement, Halliday noted that Atkinson has no memory of July 31 and Aug. 1, 2019, but that “he does not dispute causing the traumatic anorectal injury that was a contributing cause of Ms. Ollie’s death.”

A date for Atkinson’s sentencing hearing has not been set, although the presiding judge suggested the week of Oct. 30.

Following the rendering of the guilty verdict, it was stated that Crown prosecutors had requested sentencing take place in Ross River. However, Atkinson’s lawyer, Jennifer Cunningham, requested time to discuss the sentencing venue with her client. The matter was adjourned until Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge could hear six or more victim impact statements. The courtroom heard that the Crown and defence will likely submit a joint submission on sentencing, although the judge made clear he is not bound by their recommendations when issuing Atkinson’s sentence.

Atkinson, now in his mid-60s, remains incarcerated at Whitehorse Correctional Centre while awaiting sentencing.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com