Man facing murder charge for death in Dawson out on bail

A man arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the 2018 death of a man in Dawson City will soon be free on bail with a long list of conditions.

Kane Steely Grey Morgan had been in custody since May 19. He was charged with the murder of Kevin McGowan that allegedly occurred on April 30, 2018.

Morgan appeared by video in a Whitehorse courtroom where he agreed to a number of bail conditions arranged between his lawyer and the crown counsel in a consent release arrangement.

Two people close to Morgan have agreed to act as sureties whose role it is to ensure he follows bail terms. They have agreed to pay a total of $30,000 to the court if he does not.

Morgan is ordered to reside in Whitehorse unless he has prior written approval from his bail supervisor to leave the city for work purposes. While in Whitehorse he is ordered to observe a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

He will be allowed to travel to the Dawson area for work but is barred by a bail condition from entering downtown Dawson or crossing to the west side of the Klondike River Bridge.

While outside of Whitehorse, the court ordered that he reside in one of two approved locations which he is not to leave unless going to work. He will have to notify the bail supervisor when he is leaving for work and also check in with the bail supervisor daily by sending a beacon signal using a satellite phone.

The court ordered that Morgan check in with the bail supervisor within 24 hours of his release and at least twice per week while in Whitehorse as the supervisor directs. He will also attend counseling at the supervisor’s direction, provide a list of any medication he is taking and inform the bail supervisor if he stops taking any.

Morgan is also ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol. The court granted an exemption for cannabis which Morgan’s lawyer Danny Markovitz told the court his client uses to manage anxiety. Morgan is also barred from possessing weapons but the judge granted an exemption for tools such as axes and shovels used in his work.

The court also ordered that Morgan have no contact with 14 people whose names were listed.

