Man arrested on gun charges following medical assistance call

RCMP and EMS responded to a report of a man in a vehicle in medical distress in the “early morning hours” of Aug. 28 in Whitehorse, but something else caught the interest of police.

According to a press release on Sept. 1, RCMP observed an illegally-modified loaded shotgun in the vehicle. A second loaded shotgun and additional ammunition were found following further investigation.

Leonard McGinnis was arrested and faces a number of charges including two counts of weapons possession contrary to court order, breach undertaking, two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

The release states that McGinnis was “already prohibited from owning any firearms prior to police actions” and that McGinnis is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Sept. 16.

