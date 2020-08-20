Man arrested after improvised traps set on Carmacks trail

Improvised traps collected by RCMP that were set behind Guder Drive in Carmacks. Darcy Moi, a 37-year-old man from Carmacks, was arrested and charged in relation to the incident. (RCMP handout)

A Carmacks man is facing three charges after police discovered improvised traps, including saw blades hidden in the dirt and cable stretched between trees, set up along a commonly-used trail in the community.

Carmacks RCMP were notified about the traps set on a trail behind Gulder Drive on July 5, Yukon RCMP said in a press release Aug. 14.

Officers went to the site and discovered saw blades, nails and boards with screws driven through them hidden in the dirt, according to the release, as well as cable wire stretched across the trail between trees.

The trail is commonly used by recreational vehicles, hikers, dog walkers and children.

Police arrested and charged Darcy Moi, 37, on July 16 with one count of setting traps likely to cause bodily harm and two counts of mischief.

Moi will appear in court next on Sept. 2.

