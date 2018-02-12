Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Part of the Dempster Highway was closed after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 11.

Man, 22, dead after crash on Demptser Highway near N.W.T. border

Highway is closed as police, coroners investigate

A 22-year-old man has died after a two-car crash on the Dempster Highway approximately 30 kilometres south of James Creek Camp.

The highway from Eagle Plains to the Northwest Territories border has been closed while police investigate.

The territory’s acting chief coroner Heather Jones said the crash happened Feb. 11 just before 3 p.m.

The other individual involved in the collision was not injured, she said in a statement.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service is investigating with assistance from the Northwest Territories Coroner’s Service, Fort McPherson RCMP, Dawson City RCMP and Yukon RCMP Traffic Services.

Jones said more information will be released once the man’s identity has been confirmed.

