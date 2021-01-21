Male grizzly euthanized near Braeburn

A file photo of grizzly bear along the highway outside Dawson City. Yukon conservation officers euthanized a grizzly bear Jan. 15 that was originally sighted near Braeburn. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon News file)

Yukon conservation officers have euthanized a grizzly bear that was originally sighted near Braeburn.

Conservation officers tracked the large male, who was in poor condition and had begun breaking into human structures. The bear was killed on Jan. 15.

The bear was emaciated with extreme tooth wear and multiple injuries to the face and paws, according to the conservation department, and was deemed a risk to public safety.

It was likely looking for food to prevent starvation and had begun to break into structures in its desperation.

“The bear had been active and roaming the area, indicating that it was food stressed. The bear demonstrated willingness to break into structures in search of food — a behaviour that would have likely continued — creating a significant public safety hazard,” reads the public notice.

The grizzly was originally reported around the Trans Canada or Dawson trail, approximately 20 kilometres south of Braeburn.

The Yukon Conservation Officer Services is now reminding Yukoners that bears can be active at any time of year and bear spray should be accessible when recreating outdoors.

Bear sightings can be reported to the TIPP line 24/7 at 1-800-661-0525.

