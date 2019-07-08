Majority of Yukon now under fire ban due to extreme fire danger

Yukon Wildland Fire Management officials implemented the ban the afternoon of July 8.

The majority of the Yukon is now under a fire ban. (Yukon Protective Services Facebook)

The majority of the Yukon is now under a fire ban due to extreme fire danger levels across the territory.

Yukon Wildland Fire Management made the announcement in a bulletin the afternoon of July 8.

The ban is in effect in the fire management areas of Dawson, Mayo, Carmacks, Ross River, Whitehorse, Teslin, Haines Junction and Beaver Creek, and applies to all open fires, including at campgrounds.

The ban also extends to the use of fireworks and burning in any landfill or dump site in the Yukon.

“Officials will be monitoring campgrounds, landfills and dumps to ensure the ban is being respected,” the bulletin says. “Individuals not respecting this ban may be subject to prosecution.”

The ban does not apply to “closed cooking utensils such as barbecues with lids and small cook stoves,” although the bulletin warns they must be used with “extreme caution.”

Kluane National Park and Reserve also issued its own fire ban the morning of July 8, also citing an extreme fire danger level in the park.

More than 30 wildfires are currently burning across the territory.

More information and updates are available on the Yukon government’s website. Members of the public can also call Wildland Fire Management at 867-456-3845 for more details on the ban.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Snag campground shut down as wildfire burns nearby

Just Posted

Majority of Yukon now under fire ban due to extreme fire danger

Yukon Wildland Fire Management officials implemented the ban the afternoon of July 8.

Snag campground shut down as wildfire burns nearby

More than 30 wildfires are currently burning in the Yukon

Whitehorse considers expanding the budget for compost expansion

Cost now up to $4.4 million

Yukon woman missing since late May found “safe and sound,” Yukon RCMP says

Sarah Ruth Kruse, 36, had been reported missing May 29, triggering an extensive search

Group aims for Canada-Alaska railway through Yukon

The $17-billion project is still in the early stages

How do you define a meeting?

Maybe Whitehorse council is just having “gatherings”

Expanded fair to showcase farming fun

Inaugural Yukon Farm Fair will feature tractor tows, local wares, a bench show and more

Editorial: Council and city staff admit they can’t speak honestly if the public is watching

Whitehorse is already less transparent then most municipalities in Canada. Closing meetings to the public is wrong

Dancing in limbo: New dance show set to make its premiere in the Yukon

The show premieres on July 9 at the Yukon Arts Centre

Yukonomist: Shocking but sadly not surprising

The auditor general’s report on Yukon education was grim

Yukon Soccer Association hosts clinic for Dawson City F.C. players

“After five years, the thing I’ve always found is the support for soccer up there is fantastic”

Yukoners win gold with Vancouver Island Wave at B.C. Soccer Premier Cup

“It was really nice though because it felt like we worked really hard for the wins that we got”

Teams battle weather, low water in Yukon River Quest

“Well it was a challenging race, but it was extremely successful”

Most Read