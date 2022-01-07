Mail-out ballots for First Nation School Board vote now available

Shadelle Chambers, Council of Yukon First Nations executive director, from left, CYFN Grand Chief Peter Johnston, Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm, and Melaine Bennett, Yukon First Nations Education Directorate executive director speak to media about a new independent education directorate in Whitehorse on Aug. 13, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

People interested in voting in the First Nation school board referendum can now apply to receive a mail-out ballot.

Applications for mail-out ballots opened on Jan. 5 and will remain open to request until Jan. 17. They can be ordered at electionsyukon.ca. The ballots are available for all electors, including people who may be away during the voting period.

Filled-out mail-out ballots can be returned by mail or hand-delivered to the local referendum officer, to Elections Yukon or at the drop box located at the Main Administration Building in Whitehorse.

Electors must be located in one of the eight attendance areas where the referendum vote is taking place. They must also be Canadian citizens over the age of 18. In-person voting will occur between Jan. 11 and Jan. 27.

Schools where the vote is taking place include Chief Zzeh Gittlit School in Old Crow, J.V. Clark School in Mayo, Johnson Elementary School and Watson Lake Secondary in Watson Lake, Nelnah Bessie John School in Beaver Creek, Ross River School, St. Elias Community School in Haines Junction and Takhini Elementary School and Grey Mountain Primary School in Whitehorse.

In order for a school to transition from school council governance to the Yukon First Nation School Board, at least 50 per cent plus one of the votes cast must be in favour.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com