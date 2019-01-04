‘Magic Cool Bus’ operator granted bail

Daniel MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 23

Crystal Schick/Yukon News In this Dec. 3 file photo, a bylaw officer stands in the background as Daniel MacKenzie speaks to city councillors during a regular committee meeting in Whitehorse. MacKenzie was arrested on Dec. 29 and granted conditional bail at a hearing on Jan. 3.

A man who spent recent months trying to get a safe-rides-home program off the ground in Whitehorse has been granted bail after being arrested on charges of criminal harassment and uttering death threats.

Daniel MacKenzie, who had been using a repurposed school bus dubbed the “Magic Cool Bus” to give free and by-donation rides home to bar patrons, was arrested Dec. 29 after allegedly stalking a woman, threatening to kill another and also uttering death threats towards Yukon government employees.

He was granted bail at a hearing before justice of the peace Sharman Morrison in Whitehorse territorial court Jan. 3.

MacKenzie must abide by 15 conditions, including residing at his father’s house in Marsh Lake, remaining in the Yukon, abiding to a curfew, abstaining from drugs and alcohol and managing his mental health in such a way that he is unlikely to commit any offences.

Following the reading of his bail conditions, MacKenzie, who was allowed to sit by his lawyer Robert Dick, asked if he was allowed to smoke cigarettes.

Morrison confirmed that cigarettes are not considered a drug under the Criminal Code. She directed MacKenzie to speak to Dick about his follow-up question on whether he’d be allowed to smoke marijuana.

MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 23.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com