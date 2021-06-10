Machete-wielding man arrested after a brief foot chase, stand off with Dawson RCMP

On June 5 at 11:30 p.m., Dawson City RCMP received a call that a man was chasing someone with a machete in the downtown area.

The RCMP arrived on scene to find several victims had been exposed to bear spray. Then, they observed a man with what appeared to be a sword.

When the man noticed the RCMP he immediately fled on foot. A foot chase ensued through the Eldorado Hotel then back outside where the man confronted police with a metal pipe.

After another brief chase, the man was successfully subdued with a conducted energy weapon and taken into custody.

Rodney Bailey of Whitehorse was arrested and charged with 16 offences including:

six counts of assault with a weapon;

assaulting a peace officer;

uttering threats;

several other weapons offences; and

breach of probation.

Bailey was remanded into custody and will have a court appearance in Whitehorse on June 16.

No serious injuries were reported aside from the victims of bear spray.

The RCMP is asking those with helpful information to contact Dawson RCMP at 867-993-2677. For those who want to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715.

(John Tonin)

