Lottery finalizes Whitehorse food truck sites for 2020 season

Ray Magnuson, owner of Smoke and Sow, stands outside his food truck in Rotary Park in Whitehorse on May 24, 2018. Magnuson will have his usual spot at Rotary Park for the 2020 food truck season, although amid the COVID-19 pandemic, venders are unsure of what season will look like. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Indigenous cuisine, mini donuts, grilled cheese, soups, southern style barbecue, grilled kabobs, homestyle chili, hot dogs and more are all on the 2020 food truck menu in Whitehorse.

Eight mobile food vendors have secured City of Whitehorse sites to serve up dishes this summer following the April 8 lottery for the eight sites the city makes available, Greg Stone, the city’s economic development officer, said in an April 9 email.

All vendors who applied were able to get sites.

This year’s food truck season runs from April 13 to Oct. 31 with vendors paying $50 each month for their spot.

Three of the eight vendors are new. Indigenous Cuisine and Shuhui Foods will open up at the city parking lot at Third Avenue and Steele Street while Pippi’s Mini Donuts will be one of three food trucks stationed at the downtown wharf. Also at the wharf are returning food trucks Alligator’s Grilled Cheese and Kit’s Kitchen.

Returning to Rotary Park will be Jazzy Street Eats and Smoke and Sow while Paddy’s World Famous Hot Dogs will once again set up shop at the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street.

City of Whitehorse spokesperson Myles Dolphin said previously signs will be used to encourage physical distancing at food trucks in light of COVID-19.

“Since food trucks are take-out by nature, they will be able to vend on public sites,” he stated in an March 30 email. “We will be sharing messaging with mobile food vendors before the season starts to encourage physical distancing among their customers using signage.”

