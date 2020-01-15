Linda Benoit, who served as the party treasurer, official agent and president during a 16-year period, announced on Jan. 14 that she is also running for leader of the Yukon Party. (Submitted)

Longtime party supporter vies for Yukon Party leadership

Linda Benoit said she brings a different perspective than other candidates

Another Yukon Party faithful is jockeying for leadership.

Linda Benoit, who served as the party’s treasurer, official agent and president during a 16-year period, announced she’s running on Jan. 14.

“For me, this sort of feels like a natural next step,” she told the News. “I care about the future of the Yukon and I want to give back.”

Benoit, 38, is up against Currie Dixon and MLA Brad Cathers, both of whom announced last year that they’re after the helm of the party.

Cathers wants to prioritize health care, among other things; Dixon, a former cabinet minister elected in 2011, told the News he wants to overhaul the party, making it more progressive and inclusive.

Benoit said she brings a different perspective, adding that she’s spent more time in the private sector than them.

“I’ve run my own business for many years,” she said, referring to her IT-administrative company. “I think that perhaps being female and not having been in politics on the front lines for a long time I might be able to bring a more diverse crowd to the table with me.

“I’d really like to focus on making sure our private sector is strong, on affordability and the housing crisis we continue having. The next on my list is infrastructure projects in communities — making sure they’re getting started and completed on time.”

Benoit was born and raised in Faro. This made her develop a “soft spot” for the mining sector, she said, which is currently in a vulnerable position.

“I’m concerned about how we can continue to support the mining industry in the territory with the realities of climate change,” she said.

“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty. There seems to be a lot of permit holdups, permits in the air. There’s certainly more room to have First Nations involved in what goes on in the mining sector here.”

Benoit took some shots at the governing Liberals, saying that concrete plans are missing in action.

“We’re still having people have a hard time finding family doctors, and they seem to be very reactive instead of proactive and I would like to see that change,” she said.

Benoit was party president for three terms until 2017. She’s currently a non-voting board member. She’s the chief administrative officer of Teichroeb Construction and Management. Among other things, Benoit was Conservative candidate Jonas Smith’s campaign manager during the federal election last year.

“My plan is to get out and talk to as many Yukoners as I can and hear their ideas and sell as many memberships as I can,” she said.

The Yukon Party will be choosing its new leader on May 23.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Murder trial hears from witness who drove victim home
Next story
Claims process for Indian day schools settlement opens

Just Posted

Claims process for Indian day schools settlement opens

Eight Yukon day schools are on the final approved list of facilities covered by the settlement

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Longtime party supporter vies for Yukon Party leadership

Linda Benoit said she brings a different perspective than other candidates

Residents speak out against parking plan for seniors housing project

The developer wants a reduction in parking spots at the proposed supportive living facility

Murder trial hears from witness who drove victim home

Laverne Bearspaw testified that she gave Wilfred Charlie, others, rides the day before his death

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from the Jan. 9th meeting of Whitehorse city council

Commentary: Burning wood for energy is not a climate-friendly policy

New projects to increase the use of wood and wood products as energy sources should not be promoted

Yukonomist: Yukon risks 2020

It might not be a terrible idea to take advantage of quiet in January to update your emergency kit

Holiday Hockey Tournament an all-ages affair in Dawson City

“Everybody is making it about the kids and making sure that they’re having a good time”

Yukon Dog Mushers Association holds preliminary race at Ibex Valley tracks

The event included 19 participants racing in six categories

Yukon government wants more time to work on Phase 5 of Whistle Bend

A proposed street name could change

Premier Silver announces spring sitting date

Politicians will be back in the legislative assembly March 5

Christmas Insomnia Tournament concludes 2019 with soccer showdown

Charly’s Angels and Liverpool Reserves were this year’s winners

Most Read