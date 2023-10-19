Longtime owner parts with the last of the Arctic fur trade sailing ships

The timbers of the North Star of Herschel Island, an Arctic sailing vessel named for the island off the Yukon’s north coast, are varnished with history, including more than 25 years of memories made by its most recent owner and his family.

R. Bruce Macdonald, who recently sold the North Star after he and his family owned it for about 27 years, was more drawn to the ship’s durable build than its unique history. The ship proved to be many things to Macdonald and his family: a vehicle for exploring the British Columbia coast, a family home and a window into the personal histories of people in the Arctic.

The North Star of Herschel Island draws its name from the island where it was first launched off the deck of a larger ship. The island is now without permanent residents.

The ship was an important feature of the lives of many people who lived on the Arctic islands, especially residents of Sachs Harbour, on Banks Island, in the Northwest Territories. It was initially built for two Inuit fur trappers, Fred Carpenter and Jim Wolki. Between 1935 and 1961, Carpenter and Wolki used the North Star to transport the season’s catch of furs to market, purchase supplies from the mainland communities of Tuktoyaktuk and Aklavik, and bring them to Sachs Harbour on Banks Island.

Time passed, and by the early 1960s, cargo flights had replaced the North Star’s annual supply runs. The ship would spend seven years on the beach before its second owner, Sven Johansson, completed a refit that would allow it to navigate the Beaufort Sea. The ship was chartered for ecological and scientific voyages as well as a survey of the British Columbia/Alaska border on which Johannson and his family located original survey marks that proved Canada’s ownership of two islands. It also played a role in asserting Canadian sovereignty over the Arctic during the Cold War.

Eventually, Johansson sailed the North Star south; Macdonald said the voyage around the outside of Alaska took him two years. Macdonald met Johansson in Victoria, British Columbia and purchased the ship from him. Johansson showed Macdonald some old pictures and mentioned offhand that his ship was from the Arctic, but more information quickly found its way to Macdonald.

“Practically everywhere we went up and down the coast, somebody would knock on the boat and say, ‘I remember this boat, or my parents used to own this boat, or I was born on this boat,’” he said.

Macdonald began collecting stories from people who had been on the ship, as well as those written down by the likes of Pierre Berton and Farley Mowat. He would eventually collect those stories into two books, North Star of Herschel Island and Sisters of the Ice, which were largely informed by trips to the Arctic. On those trips, he met people who relied on the North Star to travel to and from the mainland.

“Certainly, it’s been a highlight of owning the ship; to meet all these very interesting people, mostly Northerners and quite often Inuvialuit,” he said.

Macdonald noted that he met all of Fred Carpenter’s 16 or 17 children and said he has been able to take many of their children and grandchildren, as well as members of the Wolki family and other Arctic residents, sailing out on the North Star. He said the visits to the old ship are often an emotional experience.

Those emotional reactions are easily understood, as the North Star was the Sachs Harbour families’ main tether to the outside world.

“If the ship couldn’t go, if the ice conditions were wrong, they’d be stuck on the island for another year,” Macdonald said.

“They wanted to get down to the mainland with their family and friends every year; it was something that they all looked forward to.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Macdonald and his wife Sheila had planned to take the North Star back to the Arctic with a film crew along for the journey to document elders’ stories about the vessel. The planned voyage was waylaid as the pandemic shut down travel and halted when Sheila passed away.

Although that last voyage never took place, the North Star logged many miles, as it was home for Macdonald and his family for decades. They couldn’t stray far from the coast because they had foster children. Still, Macdonald said they would sail for as long as six to eight months at a time, often in search of remote anchorages and only making occasional trips to civilization for more supplies.

Macdonald himself grew up on a tall ship like the North Star. He was eager to give his two daughters and two foster children a similar life, which he said imparted a sense of adventure and perspectives on hard work and more minimal living.

There was plenty of space aboard for Macdonald and his family, who all grew used to life at sea. In the Arctic, the North Star would sometimes run with 30 or more people on board but for shorter periods of time. It carried other live cargo, including sled dogs, a wolf kept for breeding purposes and an orphaned polar bear cub that would eventually reach a zoo in Edmonton.

Visits from people to whom the ship meant a lot when it was captained by previous owners formed the best memories for Macdonald and his family. He also fondly recalled adventures on remote parts of Canada’s Pacific coast and some frightening moments in storms.

Macdonald said the North Star is a joy to sail. Johansson, the previous owner, sheathed the whole hull below the waterline in copper for smooth running and fit it with square-rigged sails.

“So when the wind is coming from behind, is coming from the stern or, or just forward of that. The ship just loves it. Like, she’s just a great treat to sail; she just bombs along,” he said.

The ship was 58 feet long on deck and 15 feet wide. Re-rigging gave the ship an overall 78-foot sparred length. Early photos show it with a single mast, but it was fitted with two more by the time Macdonald and his family were sailing on it. While the North Star is fitted with a diesel engine, Macdonald and his family almost always relied on its sails.

The ship was built at the height of the Great Depression, and so Macdonald said it was made by a team of master shipwrights who were without other work. They used the best materials available, as proved by the North Star’s longevity. He said it was built strong to contend with ice and all of the North Star’s owners have kept up with maintenance such as fresh paint and varnish.

Macdonald said he has seen more modern vessels of inferior construction rot away in much less time than the North Star has been around. The ship’s Arctic home may share responsibility for its longevity.

“When we first got the ship, I knew that she came from the Arctic, and people said, ‘You’re crazy for buying an old wooden boat,’” Macdonald said.

“Somebody else pointed out that she’d been kept in the freezer most of her life, and it’s true. She was only in the water a few weeks, at most, out of every year when Carpenter and Wolki were running her. The rest of the time, she was just hauled ashore and frozen.”

He said the North Star is often the only ship that isn’t a replica in tall ship festivals. It is the last of the Arctic sailing vessels involved with the Inuit fur trade that is still seaworthy. At one time, there were 100 similar vessels in the Arctic, but Macdonald said the North Star was by far the largest.

After more than 25 years with it as his home, Macdonald has now sold the North Star of Herschel Island. While the new buyer wishes to remain anonymous, Macdonald said he was very particular about who he sold to. He is confident that the new owner is enthusiastic about the ship’s history and believes they will maintain it well.

The North Star is now anchored in Vancouver, outside the Vancouver Maritime Museum. Macdonald could see it out of the porthole of his new ship as he fielded questions from the News.

Macdonald still maintains a website with lots of information on the North Star’s history at www.northstarofherschelisland.ca. The site also contains information on his books.

