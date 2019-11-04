Peter Novak, on-air host at CHON-FM, died Nov. 3 in Whitehorse. (Submitted)

Longtime CHON-FM host Peter Novak has died

Novak, who had been with the station since at least the mid-2000s, died in Whitehorse on Nov. 3

Peter Novak is being remembered by his colleagues at CHON-FM as a great friend and co-worker.

The longtime radio host died Nov. 3 in Whitehorse.

“He will definitely be missed,” CHON-FM’s general manger Morris Prokop said in a Nov. 4 interview.

Novak had been with CHON since at least the mid-2000s, hosting a variety of shows including Cool Country Morning and more recently Cabin Radio.

Just as Novak had a career sharing stories across the airwaves, he’s also remembered among his colleagues for the stories he’d share.

Prokop recalled one such story Novak shared with him, where Novak woke up one day, realizing his alarm had not gone off. He rushed down in a panic to CHON’s studio and quickly turned on the computers and equipment, wondering why he was the only one at work only to realize when the date came up on the computer that it was Sunday and no one was meant to be in the office that day.

Prokop also remembered the quirky facts Novak always loved to share about weather and aviation.

If you were ever wondered what causes wind, for example, Novak could easily explain it.

He loved talking weather and aviation and chatting, Prokop said, and his long-time radio career was a reflection of that.

More to come

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon Francophone School Board election being held in Whitehorse today

