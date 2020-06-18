Crystal Schick/Yukon News file An RCMP walks to his cruiser near Long Lake in Whitehorse on May 13. The Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed in a press release June 18 that the remains found near the lake on May 13 belong to Roy Thomas Jackson.

Long Lake remains ID’d as man missing since last September

Human remains found along a trail in Whitehorse’s Long Lake area in May have been identified as those of a man missing since last fall.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed in a press release June 18 that the remains found on May 13 belong to Roy Thomas Jackson.

Jackson, 55, was last seen in downtown Whitehorse on Sept. 13, 2019, and was reported missing about a month later.

“Extensive searches were conducted throughout southern Yukon and northern British Columbia” for Jackson, according to the press release.

A “full forensic anthropological and DNA analysis” that was recently completed by specialists at the British Columbia Coroners Service in Vancouver confirmed the Long Lake remains as Jackson’s.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse RCMP are continuing their investigation into Jackson’s death and are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to contact the detachment or the chief coroner’s office.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

