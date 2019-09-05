A screenshot from the Yukon government’s Yukon411 roads website

LNG tanker in a ditch closes part of the Dempster Highway

The tanker went off the road into a ditch around kilometre 455

Part of the Dempster Highway has been closed after an LNG tanker went off the road into a ditch around kilometre 455 north of Eagle Plains on Sept. 4.

Environment Yukon spokesperson Heather Avery said in a Sept. 5 interview officials were notified shortly after noon Sept. 4 and the road was closed as a precautionary measure.

“We don’t believe it poses an environmental risk,” she said.

Based on information available, Avery said it’s believed the tanker was not punctured.

An environmental compliance officer with the Yukon government and a response team from the company involved are en route to the scene and an investigation is underway, Avery said.

Details on the company involved are not being released right now due to the investigation.

Avery said the department will provide updates as information becomes available.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said officers received a report about the crash around 4 p.m. Sept. 4. There were no injuries.

More to come

Previous story
Yukon, Philippines sign agreement

Just Posted

Yukon’s crisis line is off the hook

The Yukon Support and Distress Line had been run out of the Many Rivers offices

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Alpine Aviation gets 30 more days to deal with dock space issue

A potential agreement is in the works, Whitehorse council heard Sept. 3

UPDATED: Remembering former premier Dennis Fentie

‘He was a down-to-earth truck-driving type guy.’

Almost 100 Yukoners are better prepared to reverse overdoses

‘It’s everybody’s responsibility if a Yukoner dies from overdose’

SlamFest adds enduro race to Mount Sima biking send off

“The vibe the whole weekend was just smiles all around.”

Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Stretch of highway longest without cell service in B.C.

Eikelboom wins Pre-Skagway 10 Miler for fourth straight year

A field of 47 runners participated in this year’s race

Yukon Pickleball Association hosts first-ever tournament

“If you’ve ever played racket sports, I highly encourage you to come out and try it”

EDITORIAL: The courts haven’t seen the last of the Peel

A judge is likely going to have to decide if those with claims deserve cash

History Hunter: Hard rock mining on Dublin Gulch is more than a century old

Dublin Gulch was said to have been first staked by 1897

The return of the king: Dave Gonda wins Royalty of the Canyon

“There are still lots of people that want to cross-country mountain bike”

Bob Dickson gets second term as Kluane First Nation chief

Bob Dickson acclaimed for second term

Most Read