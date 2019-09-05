LNG tanker in a ditch closes part of the Dempster Highway

The tanker went off the road into a ditch around kilometre 455

Part of the Dempster Highway has been closed after an LNG tanker went off the road into a ditch around kilometre 455 north of Eagle Plains on Sept. 4.

Environment Yukon spokesperson Heather Avery said in a Sept. 5 interview officials were notified shortly after noon Sept. 4 and the road was closed as a precautionary measure.

“We don’t believe it poses an environmental risk,” she said.

Based on information available, Avery said it’s believed the tanker was not punctured.

An environmental compliance officer with the Yukon government and a response team from the company involved are en route to the scene and an investigation is underway, Avery said.

Details on the company involved are not being released right now due to the investigation.

Avery said the department will provide updates as information becomes available.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said officers received a report about the crash around 4 p.m. Sept. 4. There were no injuries.

