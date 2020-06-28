Literacy award nomination deadline approaching

Nominations for the 2020 Council of the Federal Literacy Award will remain open until June 30.

Premiers from each province and territory nominate candidates for the award in time for International Literacy Day on Sept. 8.

This literacy award is designed to recognize professionals and organizations that “demonstrate outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in adult literacy and are helping Yukon adults develop their literacy skills.”

Nominees must be at least 19 years old and have literacy and numeracy skills in either French or English.

Educators, volunteers, First Nations programs, community organizations and businesses can be nominated if they fit the criteria.

The Yukon’s recipients for 2019 were Ted Ackerman and Louis Smith. Ackerman is a Yukon Learn volunteer and Smith is a Kwanlin Dün First Nation elder. They were a “tutor-learner pair” who contributed to adult literacy as a form of reconciliation.

For more information about this award or to download a nomination package, you can visit yukon.ca/en/nominate-literacy-award.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com